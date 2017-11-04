Stoke twice rallies for 2-2 draw against Leicester

STOKE, England — Leicester stayed unbeaten under manager Claude Puel on Saturday while twice wasting the lead in a 2-2 draw with Stoke in the Premier League.

Vincente Iborra and Riyad Mahrez both scored for Leicester, which maintained its attacking potency in the second match under Puel but couldn't keep Stoke out of the net like it did last weekend against Everton.

Xherdan Shaqiri levelled once for Stoke, and substitute Peter Crouch equalized the second time with a header in the 73rd minute. Crouch met a corner at the near post and powered a shot past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel four minutes after coming on.

The visitors took the lead in the 33rd minute when Iborra converted with a half-volley after Harry Maguire's knock down from a corner. The same combination almost doubled the lead a moment later, but Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland made the save.

Stoke's attack soon took advantage as Shaqiri found the corner of the net with a curling effort from the edge of the area in the 39th.