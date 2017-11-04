Wilson gets 2 goals; Capitals beat Bruins 3-2
BOSTON — Tom Wilson posted his first two goals of the season, Alex Ovechkin also scored and the Washington Capitals continued their recent success against the Boston Bruins with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.
The Capitals have won the last 10 meetings against the Bruins, including two in overtime. Braden Holtby made 31 saves while improving to 12-2 against Boston for his career.
David Pastrnak scored both goals for the Bruins, who had collected at least a point in their last six games, going 3-0-3. Tuukka Rask stopped 24 shots, falling to 1-10-5 in his career against Washington.
Pastrnak's power-play goal out of a scramble cut Washington's lead to 3-2 with 2:32 to play, but Holtby made a couple of stops in the closing minute after the Bruins pulled Rask for an extra skater.
Washington jumped in front with two in the first. Wilson got the Caps on the board when he collected the puck near the side of the net after Lars Eller's backhander caromed to him off the skate of a Boston
Less than a minute after Rask made a glove stop on Ovechkin on a clean breakaway, the star forward one-timed Evgeny Kuznetsov's cross-ice pass into the net with a blistering shot from the left circle.
Boston closed to 2-1 when Pastrnak collected Patrice Bergeron's feed in the slot, shifted and tucked a shot behind Holtby 3:37 into the second, but Washington regained its two-goal edge late in the period.
Wilson, positioned near the top of the right circle, tipped Brooks Orpik's shot from the point, with the puck sailing over the head of Rask just under the crossbar.
Wilson nearly got a third goal while the Capitals were short-handed early in the third, but Rask made a pad save when Wilson cut in alone. Eller had a breakaway late on the same Boston power play that drew a spattering of boos from the TD Garden crowd for the Bruins' sloppy play.
Capitals: Host the Coyotes on Monday.
Bruins: Host the Wild on Monday — their 10th matchup against a Western Conference team in their initial 13 games this season.