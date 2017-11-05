3 ejected for fighting in Cardinals-49ers game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Arizona's Frostee Rucker and Hasson Reddick, and San Francisco's Carlos Hyde have been ejected for fighting.

The teams got into a skirmish in the fourth quarter Sunday after former 49ers safety Antoine Bethea hit San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard late as he was sliding following a run.

The 49ers took exception to the hit and players from both teams started scuffling.

Rucker, Reddick and Hyde were all tossed from the game.

