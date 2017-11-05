Sports

3 ejected for fighting in Cardinals-49ers game

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) runs against Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Karlos Dansby (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) runs against Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Karlos Dansby (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Arizona's Frostee Rucker and Hasson Reddick, and San Francisco's Carlos Hyde have been ejected for fighting.

The teams got into a skirmish in the fourth quarter Sunday after former 49ers safety Antoine Bethea hit San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard late as he was sliding following a run.

The 49ers took exception to the hit and players from both teams started scuffling.

Rucker, Reddick and Hyde were all tossed from the game.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NFL, sports

Most Popular