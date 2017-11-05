Aldridge has 21, Spurs use big 3rd quarter to rout Suns

SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled past the Phoenix Suns, 112-95 on Sunday night following a dominant third quarter.

It was San Antonio's second consecutive win after losing four straight.

The Suns were held to 13 points in the third quarter, the lowest production by a Spurs opponent in any quarter this season. San Antonio won the period by 21 points, its largest point differential in the third quarter since 2012.

Patty Mills had 11 points in the third, going 3 for 3 on 3-pointers, and Aldridge had eight points to spark the decisive quarter.

Mills finished with 17 points and Danny Green added 14.

T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 17 points and Troy Daniels added 14. Devin Booker was held to nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

With Manu Ginobili sitting out for rest after playing in back-to-back games, San Antonio's young reserves stepped forward.

Dejounte Murray had 13 points, Bryn Forbes added 12 and Brandon Paul scored 11.

Forbes scored in double figures in consecutive games for the first time in his two-year career.

Paul tipped away a pass intended for Booker and then raced downcourt to score a contorted layup on Booker. Paul then took a charge from Booker, leading Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to rise from his seat clapping and help the rookie up. Paul would also fire a pass to Pau Gasol for a 3-pointer to close the opening quarter for a 28-20 lead.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix has made a 3-pointer in 1,068 straight games. . Warren played after recovering from a head injury suffered against New York. Warren reported having a headache, but was cleared after participating in non-contract drills Saturday and completing pregame workouts. ... Phoenix was without guards Eric Bledsoe (not with team) Brandon Knight (left ACL tear) and Davon Reed (left meniscus repair) and forward Alan Williams (right meniscus repair). Bledsoe has not been with the team since Oct. 22 when he posted "I Don't wanna be here," on Twitter, the day the Suns fired coach Earl Watson.

Spurs: Rudy Gay came up hobbling after tumbling to the court with 10 minutes left in the game after Paul fell into him following a dunk. Popovich quickly rose from the bench with a look of concern, but Gay remained in the game after walking to the scorer's table to recuperate. . San Antonio has made a 3-pointer in 985 consecutive games. . The Spurs have held double-digit leads in seven of their 10 games this season. . Darrun Hilliard made his Spurs debut two minutes into the second quarter. Hilliard, who has a two-way contract with the Spurs and their G League affiliate in Austin, had one assist and no points.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Brooklyn on Monday night in their second back-to-back of the season.