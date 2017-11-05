Brock Boeser's first-career hat trick leads Canucks over Penguins 4-2

VANCOUVER — Rookie forward Brock Boeser scored the first hat trick of his NHL career and also added an assist as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Saturday.

Bo Horvat had a goal and three assists for Vancouver (7-4-2), while Sven Baertschi chipped in with three assists of his own.

Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves as the Canucks snapped a two-game slide where they scored just one combined goal in consecutive home losses (0-1-1).

Jake Guentzel and Greg McKegg replied for Pittsburgh (8-6-2), which got 17 stops from Matt Murray.

After the Penguins tied the game 2-2 at 4:49 of the third period when McKegg tipped home his second of the season, Boeser scored his third of the night and fifth of the year just 1:07 later after taking a feed from Horvat in the slot and ripping a shot against the grain, glove side on Murray.

The goal came moments after Patric Hornqvist hit the post behind Markstrom.

Fans at Rogers Arena littered the ice with hats to salute the 20-year-old rookie's first three-goal game, but it would be a nervy final 15 minutes as Pittsburgh again pressed for the tie.

One of the best chances came off the stick of Penguins forward Phil Kessel, who was robbed by Markstrom's pad with six minutes left. Horvat put the game out of reach with 3:31 to when he roofed a shot up and over Murray for his fifth.

Boeser, who leads Vancouver in scoring with five goals and eight assists, now has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 19 career games after playing nine times at the tail end of last season.

Boeser nearly had a fourth into an empty net with under a minute to go, but chose to pass instead of shoot.

Tied 1-1 after a spirited first, Boeser scored his second of the night at 7:14 of the middle period off a good Canucks cycle. Horvat fed a no-look pass from the corner in front to Baertschi, who kicked the puck to his stick and over to Boeser at the side of the net, where he slide his shot past a down-and-out-Murray.

Markstrom, who was bailed out by Christopher Tanev with the puck sitting on his goal line on the first shift of the game, returned the favour earlier in the second with the score still tied when he stopped Kessel with his glove after the Canucks defenceman turned the puck over.

Murray earned a shutout in his only two previous starts against the Canucks, including a 27-save performance in a 3-0 victory at Rogers Arena last March, and made a nice glove save of his own later in the period off Jake Virtanen, but could do nothing on Boeser's go-ahead effort.

Vancouver had won four straight prior to that two-game funk, while Pittsburgh wrapped up a five-game road trip (1-3-1).

The Penguins opened the scoring on the power play 2:53 into the first to cap furious opening that saw great chances at both ends.

Sidney Crosby tapped a no-look touch pass between his own legs to Kessel, who in turn quickly fed a wide open Guentzel at the side of the net for his fourth.

Boeser evened things at 7:07 when Horvat pressured Pittsburgh defenceman Olli Maatta along on the wall. The puck eventually found its way to Boeser, and he evaded Kris Letang before using a nice backhand move on Murray.

Playing their third game in four nights, and NHL-leading 11th road contest, the Penguins almost scored on the game's first shift when Tanev cleared Conor Sheary's shot off the goal line after it squeezed through Markstrom.

The netminder then made a great pad save on Kessel with Vancouver shorthanded to spring a 2-on-1 the other way, but Derek Dorsett hit the post.

After the Canucks and Penguins traded goals, Thomas Vanek rattled the Pittsburgh crossbar with a shot that stayed out, and Markstrom got across to stone Sheary at the side of the net later in the period.

Notes: The Canucks host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday to wrap up their five-game homestand. ... The Penguins return home to face to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. ... Vancouver visits Pittsburgh on Nov. 22.

---