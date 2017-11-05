Cahill unsure of fitness for World Cup playoff

MELBOURNE, Australia — Veteran striker Tim Cahill is unable to say whether he will be fit to play for Australia in the first leg of its intercontinental World Cup playoff against Honduras on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Cahill, Australia's leading goalscorer, strained ankle ligaments while playing for Melbourne City against Sydney FC in an A-League match on Friday. He was due to fly to Honduras on Monday, a day later than his Socceroos teammates, after remaining behind for medical treatment.