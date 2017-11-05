Carr throws for 300 yards to help Oakland beat Miami 27-24
MIAMI — Derek Carr threw for 300 yards and the Oakland Raiders overcame two fluky plays that cost them possession to beat the Miami Dolphins 27-24 on Sunday night.
Carr went 21 of 30 with one touchdown and one interception. He helped the Raiders convert 8 for 15 third downs.
The Dolphins recovered an onside kick and came up with a takeaway when Oakland fumbled twice on a single play, but failed to convert either opportunity into points. Oakland also overcame 10 penalties for 105 yards, including three for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter.
The Raiders' Marshawn Lynch, returning from one-game suspension for shoving an official, scored on a 22-yard run, his longest this year. He added another late score and finished with 57 yards on 14 carries.
Oakland (4-5) won for only the second time since Week 2. Miami (4-4) fell to .500 for the third time this season, and lost a close game for the first time in more than a year. In games decided by seven points or less, they had won 12 in a row.
Miami's Jay Cutler, back after missing one game with cracked ribs, completed his first 16 passes and finished 34 for 42 for 311 yards and three scores. His touchdown pass with 1:32 left cut the deficit to three points, but Oakland recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.
The Dolphins' worst-in-the-NFL
SURPRISE TARGET
The Raiders' Johnny Holton
His only other catch this season was for a 64-yard score.
Carr's
BEAT THE CLOCK
Carr moved the Raiders 42 yards in the final 26 seconds of the first half before Giorgio Tavecchio kicked a 53-yard field goal, the longest of his career, on the final play to put Oakland up 13-9 at halftime.
MIXED BAG
The Dolphins' Cody Parkey missed an extra point but recovered his own onside kick. Miami failed to take advantage, with Kenyan Drake losing a fumble at the 20. Parkey also made a tackle on a kickoff.
HOT POTATO
Oakland fumbled twice on one play. When Carr was hit by Ndamukong Suh and coughed up the ball, 330-pound tackle Marshall Newhouse scooped it up and took off. He also fumbled when hit, and Miami's Charles Harris recovered.
INJURIES
Miami right tackle Ja'Wuan James went to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter with a left hamstring injury.
UP NEXT
The Dolphins play their third prime time game in a row when they're at Carolina (6-3) on Monday, Nov. 13.
The Raiders travel to Mexico City to face AFC East leader New England (6-2) next Sunday.
