Dolphins' Cutler active and set to start against Oakland
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is active and set to start in their Sunday night game against Oakland after missing one game because of cracked ribs.
Guard Ted Larsen is inactive despite practicing during the week for the first time since a biceps injury sidelined him in August.
Also inactive for the Dolphins are quarterback David Fales, linebacker Stephone Anthony, guard Isaac Asiata, receiver Rashawn Scott and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.
Inactive for the Raiders are quarterback Connor Cook, cornerbacks Gareon Conley and David Amerson, running back Jamize Olawale (hamstring), tackles Jylan Ware and David Sharpe, and defensive lineman Jihad Ware.
