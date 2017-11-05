Everton rallies for 3-2 win over Watford in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton climbed out of the Premier League's relegation zone after coming from two goals down to win 3-2 against Watford, which missed a penalty in a 13-minute period of stoppage time at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton looked set for a sixth straight loss in all competitions — and fourth under caretaker manager David Unsworth — after goals by Richarlison and Christian Kabasele put Watford 2-0 ahead by the 64th minute.

Oumar Niasse pulled a goal back in the 67th, substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home an equalizer in the 74th and Leighton Baines converted a penalty in the first minute of stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

Tom Cleverley, a former Everton player, had an opportunity to make it 3-3 in the 11th minute of added-on time but the midfielder dragged a penalty wide after Richarlison was tripped.