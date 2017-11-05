Genoa fires coach Ivan Juric after derby defeat

GENOA, Italy — Genoa has fired coach Ivan Juric after earning just six points in its 12 Serie A games this season.

The club announced the news in a brief statement Sunday, one day after a 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria in the city derby.

No replacement has been announced although Davide Ballardini is reportedly set to return for a third spell as Genoa coach.

Juric took charge of Genoa in June 2016 but the 42-year-old Croatian was fired the following February. He was recalled two months later and saved the club from relegation last season.

Genoa is third from bottom in Serie A, two points from safety ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.