Kashima beats Urawa 1-0 to move closer to J-League title

KASHIMA, Japan — Brazilian forward Leandro scored a late winner on Sunday as defending champions Kashima Antlers beat Urawa Reds 1-0 to move a step closer to their record ninth J-League title.

Leandro took a pass from defender Daigo Nishi and beat Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa with a right-foot shot in the 79th minute of the day's only match.

With three rounds remaining, Kashima is on 70 points, seven ahead of second-place Kawasaki Frontale.

Kashima could clinch the J-League championship on Nov. 18 if Kawasaki loses at home to Gamba Osaka.