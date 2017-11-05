Sports

Marseille fans turn on Evra after attack

Marseille's Patrice Evra, center right, is led away by his teammate Rolando after a scuffle with Marseille supporters who trespassed into the field before the Europa League group I soccer match between Vitoria SC and Olympique de Marseille at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Evra was shown a red card before the start of the match for his involvement in the incident. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Marseille fans have told Patrice Evra he is no longer welcome at the club after the defender kicked a supporter in the head.

Evra was suspended by Marseille on Friday, a day after he confronted a fan and aimed a kick at his head ahead of a Europa League game in Portugal. Evra, who appeared to make light contact with his foot, had shortly before aimed a punch at the same fan.

Fans held aloft two banners criticizing Evra before Sunday's home match against Caen at Stade Velodrome.

"This Game Is Over," read one in English, mocking Evra's regular posts on social media where he films himself talking about football and says "I love this game" as he breaks into laughter.

Another banner, in French, read: "Love for the jersey. Respect for supporters. Professionalism. Is that too much to ask?"

Other fans chanted against Evra during the match against Caen.

