Mrazek stops 36 shots as Red Wings shut out Oilers 4-0

EDMONTON — Petr Mrazek made 36 saves and Martin Frk and Anthony Mantha each had a goal and an assist as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Sunday.

Frans Nielsen and Gustav Nyquist also scored for the Red Wings (7-7-1), who have won three of their last four games.

The Oilers (4-8-1) have yet to win two games in a row this season.

Detroit started the scoring 3:23 into the first period as Nielsen made a perfect redirection on a Nick Jensen point shot that was headed wide, giving Oilers goalie Cam Talbot little chance on the play.

The Red Wings went up 2-0 midway through the first during a scramble in front of the Edmonton net, with Nyquist whacking home his first goal of the season. Nyquist was helped to the dressing room later in the period after a knee-on-knee collision with Oilers defenceman Eric Gryba.

Detroit added to its lead midway through the second period as a turnover led to an odd-man break, finished off by Frk.

The Oilers came close early in the third as a puck was flipped over Mrazek by Zack Kassian and hit the crossbar before being batted to safety by the defence.

Detroit took a 4-0 lead on the power play six-and-a-half minutes into the third as a rebound came to Mantha and he deposited his seventh goal of the season into the net.

The Red Wings are back in action Monday with the third game of a four-game trip in Vancouver. The Oilers head out on a four-game road swing, starting Tuesday against the New York Islanders.