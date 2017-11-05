Player injured after being hit by smoke bomb thrown by fans

ANTWERP, Belgium — A soccer player was injured by a smoke bomb thrown by rival fans during Sporting Charleroi's 3-1 win at Royal Antwerp in the Belgian League on Sunday.

Cristian Benavente dropped to the ground after being struck on the shoulder by an extinguished smoke bomb as he celebrated scoring his second goal, which had put Charleroi 2-1 up in the 28th minute.

The 23-year-old Peru midfielder had run over to the away fans near the goal.

Antwerp coach Laszlo Boloni says Benavente "could have found some other place to go celebrate his goal."

However, Benavente says "it wasn't my intention to provoke anyone, I simply continued running instinctively as I was celebrating."

Charleroi club secretary Pierre-Yves Hendrickx says his player should be absolved of any blame but thinks a possible punishment of Antwerp having to play a match behind closed doors would be too severe.