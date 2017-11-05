QMJHL Roundup: Forest scores power-play winner as Oceanic beat Huskies in OT

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Wilson Forest scored the winner on a power play 1:17 into overtime to lift the Rimouski Oceanic to a 3-2 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Maxim Trepanier and Alex-Olivier Voyer also scored for the Oceanic (12-4-2) and Charle-Edouard D'Astous had two assists.

Peter Abbandonato and Tommy Beaudoin scored for the Huskies (10-3-5).

Jimmy Lemay turned aside 32 shots for Rimouski. Samuel Harvey kicked out 31 shots for Rouyn-Noranda.

The Huskies went 1-for-10 on the power play. The Oceanic went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

---

ARMADA 5 REMPARTS 4

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet scored twice and added two assists as Blainville-Boisbriand beat the Remparts.

Alexandre Alain had two goals and an assist for the Armada (12-3-2). Pascal Corbeil also scored and set up the other four goals.

Philipp Kurashev led Quebec (13-5-1) with two goals and Luke Kirwan and Louis-Filip Cote also scored. Matthew Boucher had three assists.

---

ISLANDERS 2 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Pascal Aquin scored twice as Charlottetown defeated the Voltigeurs.

Dakota Lund-Cornish turned away 37 shots for the Islanders (10-7-1).

Nathan Hudgin scored for Drummondville (11-6-2) while Daniel Moody made 18 saves.

---

FOREURS 2 OLYMPIQUES 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Etienne Montpetit stopped all 36 shots he faced as the Foreurs blanked Gatineau.

Philippe Fortin and Mathieu Nadeau scored for Val-d'Or (9-8-1).

Tristan Berube turned away 25 shots for the Olympiques (8-8-2).