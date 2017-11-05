Scuffle breaks out in tunnel at halftime of TFC's game versus Red Bulls

TORONTO — The bad blood between Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls spilled into the tunnel on Sunday.

There was an altercation as both teams left the field for their dressing rooms during the second leg of the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Toronto's Jozy Altidore and New York's Sacha Kljestan were each given red cards.

"I'm not sure (what happened)," Toronto coach Greg Vanney told a TV reporter at halftime. "What I do know is that the tunnel goes in two directions. The opposing team is supposed to go one way and our team goes the other.

"Whatever happened happened on our side of the tunnel which means their players shouldn't have been on our side of the tunnel. I don't know the rest of it."

The red cards meant it was 10 versus 10 for the second half.