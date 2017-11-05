Starc continues fine form ahead of Ashes series

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc sent an ominous warning to England's cricketers ahead of the Ashes test series when he claimed a hat-trick for New South Wales against Western Australia Monday in a Sheffield Shield first-class match.

Starc wrapped up the Western Australia first innings with three yorkers, bowling Jason Behrendorff and Simon Mackln and trapping David Moody leg before wicket to finish with figures of 4-56.

The left-armer, who will spearhead Australia's bowling attack in the five-test Ashes series, which starts at Brisbane on Nov. 23, has taken 14 wickets at an average of 12.5 in three innings in the Sheffield Shield this season.