Trevor Moore scores twice as Marlies beat Phantoms for 3rd straight win
A
A
Share via Email
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Trevor Moore had a pair of goals to lead the Toronto Marlies over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-1 on Sunday for their third straight win in American Hockey League action.
Ben Smith, Chris Mueller and Nikita Soshnikov also scored for Toronto (9-3-0), the AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs. Calvin Pickard stopped 35 shots for the win in net.
Danick Martel opened the scoring for the Phantoms (8-3-2) in the first period and Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves.
The Marlies were 1 for 4 on the power play and Lehigh Valley was scoreless on three attempts.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Update: More than 26 people reported killed in 'horrific' Texas church attack
-
Police investigate after Halifax woman finds bullet holes in window
-
Nova Scotia man charged with attempted murder after shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why Larry Uteck showcases the worst kind of development