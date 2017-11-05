Trevor Moore scores twice as Marlies beat Phantoms for 3rd straight win

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Trevor Moore had a pair of goals to lead the Toronto Marlies over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-1 on Sunday for their third straight win in American Hockey League action.

Ben Smith, Chris Mueller and Nikita Soshnikov also scored for Toronto (9-3-0), the AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs. Calvin Pickard stopped 35 shots for the win in net.

Danick Martel opened the scoring for the Phantoms (8-3-2) in the first period and Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves.