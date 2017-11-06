Broncos coach sticking with Osweiler at QB
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Vance Joseph is sticking with Brock Osweiler after his sputtering return to the Denver Broncos' lineup in a 51-23 flop at Philadelphia.
Joseph said Osweiler energized the Broncos (3-5) last week even though he threw two interceptions that led to touchdowns Sunday. Osweiler replaced the turnover-prone Trevor Siemian a week ago.
Also Monday, Joseph explained his comments to the CBS crew that former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch wasn't ready mentally or physically to take over the Broncos'
Joseph said Lynch has only practiced a few times since returning from a sprained throwing shoulder that he injured in the preseason and he hasn't played with the starters since August.
Joseph also said that neither QB Chad Kelly (wrist, knee) nor tight end Jake Butt (knee) would be activated this week, thus ending any hopes of the rookies playing in 2017.
