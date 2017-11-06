Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford named NHL first star of the week
NEW YORK — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was named NHL first star of the week Monday after posting consecutive shutouts last week.
Crawford went 2-1-0 over three games with a 0.68 goals-against average and .979 save percentage.
New York Islanders right-winger Josh Bailey was named second star and San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones took the third star.
Bailey led all NHL players with seven assists over three games.
Jones went 3-0 last week with a 1.30 GAA and .938 save percentage.
