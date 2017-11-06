Ex-NHLer, Olympic gold medallist added as consultant to Canadian men's team

CALGARY — Former NHL defenceman and Olympic gold medallist Adam Foote has joined Canada's national men's hockey team as a player development consultant.

Foote, a native of Whitby Ont., helped Canada to Olympic gold in men's hockey at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

He spent 19 seasons in the NHL, mostly with the Colorado Avalanche. He helped the Avs to Stanley Cup titles in 1996 and 2001.

Hockey Canada also announced that Morey Gare is officially joining the team as scout and Dr. Stephen Norris has been added to the staff roster as a physical performance consultant.