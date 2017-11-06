Minnesota Twins hire Derek Shelton as bench coach

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have hired Derek Shelton as their bench coach.

The Twins announced the move Monday. Shelton was the Toronto Blue Jays' quality control coach this year.

The 47-year-old Shelton will be going into his 14th season as a coach in some capacity at the major league level. He previously served as Tampa Bay's hitting coach from 2010-16 and Cleveland's hitting coach from 2005-09.