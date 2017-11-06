Nationals C Matt Wieters exercises $10.5M option for 2018
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Catcher Matt Wieters is exercising his $10.5 million contract option for next season with the Washington Nationals.
The deadline for Wieters to decide on the option was Monday.
Of his salary for 2018, $2.5 million will be deferred, with $1.25 million due Jan. 15, 2019, and the other half due Jan. 15, 2020.
The 31-year-old Wieters, a switch-hitter, was a four-time All-Star for the Baltimore Orioles before joining Washington as a free agent in February, after spring training camp already had opened.
His contract was worth $10.5 million in 2017, when he batted .225 with a .288 on-base percentage, 10 homers and 52 RBIs for the NL East champion Nationals. He hit .143 during Washington's loss to the Chicago Cubs in an NL Division Series.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police investigate after Halifax woman finds bullet holes in window
-
Nova Scotia man charged with attempted murder after shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
-
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why Larry Uteck showcases the worst kind of development