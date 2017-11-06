Packers get starting OL back with G Lane Taylor active

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers left guard Lane Taylor is active for the Monday night game against Detroit, allowing the Packers to play their entire starting offensive line for just the second time this season.

Taylor is back after missing a game with an ankle injury.

Cornerbacks Damarious Randall (hamstring/illness) and Kevin King (back) are also active for the Packers against the Lions' potent passing game. They were each listed as questionable.

Tight end Martellus Bennett will miss the game with a shoulder injury. He was doubtful after missing practice this week.

For the Lions, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) is active after being listed as questionable. Receiver Kenny Golloday (hamstring) is inactive and will miss his fifth straight game. Golloday was doubtful.

Detroit's other inactives are: S Don Carey, RB Zach Zenner, RB Tion Green, LB Steve Longa, T Greg Robinson and DE Jeremiah Valoaga.

The Packers other inactives are: CB Donatello Brown, LB Joe Thomas, LB Ahmad Brooks, T Ulrick John, OL Adam Pankey and DT Quinton Dial.

___