Rangers exercise option on Perez, decline Napoli, Barnette

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have declined their 2018 club options for slugger Mike Napoli and reliever Tony Barnette, and won't make a $17.4 million qualifying offer to free agent pitcher Andrew Cashner.

General manager Jon Daniels said Monday that the Rangers wouldn't make qualifying offers on any of their free agents. That includes Cashner, the Texas native who was 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA in 28 starts in his only season with the Rangers, and centre fielder Carlos Gomez.