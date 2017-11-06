Royals extend qualifying offers to 3 cornerstone players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have extended qualifying offers to outfielder Lorenzo Cain, first baseman Eric Hosmer and third baseman Mike Moustakas.

The team also announced Monday that pitcher Ian Kennedy did not opt out of his contract, and pitcher Mike Minor declined his mutual option.

The qualifying offers are one-year deals worth $17.4 million. If the offer is declined, the Royals would get a compensatory draft pick based on the value of the contracts those players sign elsewhere.

All three are expected to decline by the Nov. 16 deadline.

Kennedy went 5-13 with a 5.38 ERA last season, and his poor performance made it common sense that he would not opt out of the final three years and $49 million left on his contract.

Minor declined his $10 million option to seek a longer-term deal in free agency.

