Toronto Marlies forward Mason Marchment named AHL player of the week
A
A
Share via Email
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Toronto Marlies forward Mason Marchment was named American Hockey League player of the week on Monday after recording seven points over three games last week.
Marchment had one goal and six assists to help the Marlies kick off a six-game road trip with three straight wins.
The second-year pro from Uxbridge, Ont., has 11 points (5-6) in nine games this season.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
From rats to bedbugs, how super pests are surviving and thriving in cities like Toronto
-
26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting
-
Nova Scotia man charged with attempted murder after shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries