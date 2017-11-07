Aussie pacer Starc takes 2 hat tricks in warmup for Ashes

SYDNEY, Australia — Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is in ominous form leading up to the Ashes after snaring a hat trick in each innings of a domestic first-class match, creating a first in Australia.

The left-arm paceman took the last three wickets of Western Australia's first innings and repeated the sequence in the second innings Tuesday, leading New South Wales to a 171-run victory. It was the first time a bowler has taken a hat trick in each innings of a first-class match in Australia.

The Ashes series starts Nov. 23 at the Gabba in Brisbane, where Australia is expected to field the all-New South Wales bowling attack of Starc and his fellow quicks Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon.