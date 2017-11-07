Eichel says frustrations setting in over Sabres slow start
BUFFALO, N.Y. —
Rather than sit and mope, or talk about the need to play better, the Sabres franchise player says, "there's no better time than now" for the team to begin showing it on the ice.
Eichel spoke Tuesday morning before Buffalo returned from a three-day break to host the Washington Capitals.
At 4-8-2, the Sabres have dropped three of their past four and sit last in the Eastern Conference. With 35 goals scored and 53 allowed, Buffalo's minus-18 goal differential is the second-worst in the NHL, behind only Arizona's minus-24.
This is not the start the Sabres were anticipating under new coach Phil Housley and general manager Jason Botterill.
