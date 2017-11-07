Henrik Sedin scores first of the season as Canucks top Flames 5-3

CALGARY — Bo Horvat and Henrik Sedin scored 38 seconds apart in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday.

Horvat put the visitors in front at 4:12 on the power play when he swatted in a centring pass from Ben Hutton. Shortly after, former Canucks defenceman Matt Bartkowski got caught flat-footed in the neutral zone, enabling the Sedins to break in dangerously with Daniel setting up Henrik's first goal of the season.

Sam Gagner, Thomas Vanek and Derek Dorsett, with his team-leading seventh goal, also scored for Vancouver (8-5-2), which has won four straight road wins.

Dougie Hamilton, Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland scored for Calgary (8-7-0), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end. The Flames are 3-2-0 with two games remaining on a season-long seven-game homestand. Detroit visits on Thursday.

Tied 1-1 after the first period, Calgary took the lead twice in the second but was unable to hold it each time.

Gaudreau's power-play goal at 11:51 made it 2-1 for the Flames. The Canucks answered back at 15:09 when Vanek ripped a 35-foot slap shot into the top corner.

Calgary took the lead again at 17:27 when Ferland stripped the puck from Chris Tanev in the corner and beat Jacob Markstrom on a wraparound.

But with a chance to open up a two-goal cushion on a power play, instead the Canucks scored a short-handed goal tie it 3-3 as Sutter had his centring pass bounce into the open net off the leg of Dorsett.

With back-up goaltedner Anders Nilsson away from the team and with his wife, who is about to give birth, Markstrom got the start once again after losing 3-2 to Detroit on Monday night.

The tall Swede was solid, finishing with 30 saves.

Smith was beaten five times on 21 shots.