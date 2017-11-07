Jarnkrok, Rinne power Predators past Blue Jackets 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Calle Jarnkrok scored in the third period, Pekka Rinne stopped 35 shots and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Jarnkrok put Nashville ahead to stay, sweeping a rebound past goaltender Joonas Korpisalo at 14:25. The Blue Jackets challenged the goal, contending Kevin Fiala interfered with Korpisalo and kept him from making the save, but it was upheld after a video replay.

Matt Irwin scored in the first period and Viktor Arvidsson got an empty-net goal in the final minute as the Predators (8-5-2) won their third straight game.

The Blue Jackets (9-6-1) have lost three straight for the first time this season.

Korpisalo, who replaced starter Sergei Bobrovsky on the second night of a back-to-back, also turned in a strong performance, stopping 26 shots. Rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Blue Jackets.

After a scoreless first period in which Columbus had an 11-8 shot advantage, Nashville got on the board with 7:24 left in the second. Irwin scored his second goal of the season when he got nice a crossing pass from Arvidsson and lifted a wrist shot over Korpisalo's glove.

Dubois tied it at 1 with an impressive sequence 4:37 into the third period. He picked the pocket of P.K. Subban in the neutral zone, charged in and beat Rinne with a backhander for his second of the season.

NOTES: Nashville was without C Kyle Turris, who was acquired from Ottawa as part of a three-way trade with Colorado on Sunday. Turris is going through the immigration process and should be available when the Predators host Pittsburgh on Saturday. ... F Scott Hartnell returned to Nationwide Arena for the first time since signing a free-agent contract with the Predators. He spent the previous three seasons in Columbus. ... Blue Jackets D Gabriel Carlsson returned to the lineup after missing 11 games with an injury.

UP NEXT

Nashville: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Columbus: Hosts Carolina on Friday night.

