Leafs star Matthews sits out practice, will be re-evaluated before Wild game

Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews sat out today's practice as he continues to recover from what the team calls "general soreness."

Matthews was a game-time decision before Toronto's game against visiting Vegas on Monday night. He played and had an assist in over 21 minutes of ice time in a 4-3 shootout win.

Toronto coach Mike Babcock told reporters that Matthews would be re-evaluated before Toronto's game against Minnesota on Wednesday.