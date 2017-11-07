Mavericks stops 6-game slide with victory over Wizards

WASHINGTON — Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had 22 and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 113-99 victory over John Wall and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Wesley Matthews made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Dallas, which has won 14 of its last 15 meetings with Washington. It was just the second win on the season for the Mavericks.

Wall had 23 points and 14 assists in his return from a sprained left shoulder, but the Wizards lost for the fifth time in seven games. Otto Porter Jr. finished with 13 points.

Dallas scored a season-high 64 in the first half and led by 11 at the break. Barnes had 16 points in the opening half, and the Mavericks shot 52 per cent from the field.

Dallas led by as many as 16 in the second half before Washington put together a 14-0 run to close to 90-88 with 8:56 remaining in the game. The Mavericks responded with a 15-5 spurt and were never challenged again.

Dallas came into the game averaging 97.9 points per game, 28th in the league, but scored a season-high 113.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dorian Smith-Finney was active after missing the last four games with left knee soreness. Smith-Finney had five points in 16 minutes. ... Dirk Nowitzki started at centre for the fifth time this season and scored six points.

Wizards: Wall shot 13 of 18 from the free-throw line after combining to go just 5 for 16 in his previous two games. ... Beal had his streak of scoring at least 35 points snapped at three games, one short of setting a Washington record.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Begin a stretch of five home games in six against the Cavaliers on Saturday. The teams split two meetings last season with each winning at home.

Wizards: Host the Lakers on Thursday in the second game of a four-game homestand. Los Angeles beat the Wizards 102-99 in overtime on Oct. 25.

