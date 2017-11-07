Pro athletes react to death of former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay

Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay died after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon. He was 40.

The Denver native played 12 seasons in Toronto before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in late 2009. He played four more seasons in Philadelphia before signing a ceremonial one-day contract to retire with the Blue Jays in late 2013.

Fellow baseball players and other professional athletes quickly took to social media to express their grief and share their condolences after the sheriff's department in Pasco County, Fla., confirmed that Halladay's body was found at the scene of the crash.

---

"Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay, great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed!" - Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Oswalt, who played two seasons with Halladay in Philadelphia

---

"We were together in this journey as Canadian Baseball Hall of Famers, now you are gone. RIP Roy Halladay." - Retired Major League Baseball outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, who was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame with Halladay on June 24

---

"Oh my god man. Day ruined. Wow. Prayers with the entire Halladay family. This is awful!" - Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, who also tweeted #RIPDocHalladay

---

"RIP Roy 'DOC' Halladay" - Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez

---

"In shock over the terrible news about Roy Halladay... a pitcher I grew up admiring & rooting for. Praying for his family & friends. #RIPDoc" - Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout

---

"Rest In Peace Roy Halladay, you will never be forgotten. Your legacy will Live on! #Legend #RIPRoyHalladay" - Retired National Hockey League forward Jeremy Roenick

---

"Growing up watching #32 take the mound every 5 days for the @BlueJays was a pleasure. He was an athlete I idolized. RIP Doc" - San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture

---

"RIP Roy Halladay.. a Toronto legend! Growing up I used to love watching Doc play, sad day for Toronto sports fans" - Cleveland Cavaliers forward and Toronto native Tristan Thompson

---

"RIP to Roy Halladay. When I played baseball, I always wanted to pitch like 'Doc'." - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns

---

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Roy Halladay. My favourite pitcher growing up watching the jays. Thoughts and prayers with his family. RIP" - Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton