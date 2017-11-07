Serbia fined $160K for fan politics at World Cup qualifiers

ZURICH — FIFA has fined the Serbian soccer federation 160,000 Swiss francs ($160,000) for incidents involving fans at World Cup qualifying games last month.

FIFA says "political and discriminatory banners" were shown at games in Austria and at home against Georgia.

The fines covered a range of charges including "political chants" in Vienna. Fans were filmed chanting support for Serbia's claim on neighbouring Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008.