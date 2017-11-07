Tarasenko, Schwartz score in 1:35 span, Blues beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz scored in a 1:35 span bridging the second and third periods and the St. Louis Blues beat New Jersey 3-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their season-high third straight loss.

Jake Allen made 21 saves and Brayden Schenn scored into an empty net as the Blues beat the Devils for the eighth straight time. Schenn also had two assists, giving him six in the last two games.

Tarasenko, who left the Blues' practice early Monday with upper body soreness, also had an assist on Schwartz's winner.

Blake Coleman scored early in the first period for New Jersey, but he also was in the penalty box when Schwartz scored 32 seconds into the third period. Cory Schneider had 37 saves for New Jersey, which is 0-2-1 in its last three.

The Devils, who were returning from a three-game trip to Western Canada, led for most of the first two periods on Coleman's second goal of the season. He slammed home the rebound of Brian Boyle's deflection. It was Boyle's first point in four games since returning from treatment for cancer.

Tarasenko tied it with 1:03 left in the second with a little help from New Jersey defenceman Mirco Mueller. Tarasenko's wrist shot from roughly 35 feet deflected off Mueller's shin and easily beat Schneider for his eighth goal.

Schwartz got his team-high ninth goal off a great cross-ice pass from low in the left circle by Schenn, who had a career-high four assists in a win over Toronto on Saturday.

NOTES: Devils LW Marcus Johansson missed his third straight game with a concussion. ... New Jersey D Damon Severson was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... Schwartz came close to making it 3-1 on another third-period power play, but his shot hit the crossbar. ... Blues are 12-0 when leading or tied after two periods and 12-3-1 overall. ... Devils are now 7-2-1 when scoring first.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Arizona on Thursday night.

Devils: Host Edmonton on Thursday night.

