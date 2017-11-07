Victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest give emotional impact statements

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — Some of the sex-assault victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest have delivered impact statements at his sentencing arguments, with one telling the court he had robbed her of her childhood and acted like a predator.

Another was in tears in a Saint-Jerome courtroom today as she recounted how she lives with shame, guilt and disgust because of the sex assaults.

A judge called Charest a sexual predator when he convicted him last June on charges involving nine of the 12 women who'd accused him of crimes dating back more than 20 years.

Charest is appealing his conviction on 37 sex-related charges, with a lawyer for the former high-performance trainer alleging a lengthy list of legal errors made by the trial judge.

The 57 initial charges against Charest included sexual assault, sexual exploitation and one of sexual assault causing bodily harm. All but one of the victims and alleged victims was under the age of 18 at the time of the offences, with the youngest being 12.

Charest, who didn't testify at his trial, was acquitted on 18 charges, while the court said it didn't have jurisdiction over two other counts related to incidents that occurred abroad.

Some of the offences took place both before and during Charest's stint with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.

The national ski organization said in a statement after the verdict was rendered that the ruling sent a message that abusing authority has no place in sports or in society in general.