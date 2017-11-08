Athletics outfielder Mark Canha has surgery on right wrist
A
A
Share via Email
OAKLAND, Calif. — Outfielder Mark Canha of the Oakland Athletics had arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist to remove a cyst and is expected to be fully healthy by spring training.
The team said Wednesday the procedure took place Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Canha batted .208 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 57 games during four stints with Oakland this season.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody