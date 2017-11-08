Atlanta's Julian Gressel voted MLS Rookie of the Year
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Atlanta midfielder Julian Gressel has been voted Major League Soccer's Rookie of the Year.
The 23-year-old German, selected with the eighth overall draft pick this year after playing at Providence, had five goals and nine assists in 32 league games, the third-most assists for a rookie behind 12 by Andy Williams and 10 by Clint Mathis, both in 1998.
He received an average of 54
Minnesota forward Abu Danladi, a 22-year-old from Ghana, was second with 8
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police