Bills' defence falters when failing to force turnovers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Micah Hyde doesn't have any concerns over how many yards Buffalo's
What the starting safety did have trouble explaining is what happens when the Bills can't create takeaways.
"I guess, I don't really have an answer as to how we win without getting turnovers," Hyde said. "I guess it comes down to the
A bend-but-don't-break style of
The Bills, who host New Orleans (6-2) on Sunday, rank second in the NFL in having forced 17 turnovers (11 interceptions and six fumbles), two of which have been returned for touchdowns. The takeaways have helped the
Concerns, however, are being raised whether the Bills can consistently sustain such an opportunistic model for victory that's been so reliant on opponents turning over the ball.
"You can win with that model. It's been proven,"
That has yet to be the case.
Buffalo has forced at least two takeaways in each of its five victories. By comparison, the Bills failed to generate a turnover in two of three defeats, including a 34-21 loss to the New York Jets on Nov. 2.
Not only did Buffalo lose the turnover battle by coughing up three fumbles against New York, the Bills'
Also alarming were the number of tackles the Bills missed in giving up three 20-plus-yard runs, including Bilal Powell's 51-yard gain late in the third quarter.
Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander chalked up a portion of the sloppiness to Buffalo playing on just three days' rest.
"They outplayed us, were more physical. We didn't tackle well, didn't create turnovers. So we had everything kind of stack up against us," he said. "And the way our team is built, we're not going to win a lot of games when that happens."
Alexander expects the
Buffalo, 4-0 at home, can't afford a similar collapse against the Saints, who rank second in the NFL, averaging 392.5 yards of
"The energy, that wasn't us," linebacker Preston Brown said. "We've got to get back to what we've been doing best, get them off the field, hold them to three (points) or get takeaways."
The
Red zone
Coach Sean McDermott is more concerned about the points Buffalo is allowing than yards.
"Yardage doesn't win games. Points are what win games," he said.
"We've had some good days doing that. We've had some days where we've given up yards that have led to points," McDermott said. "We've got to continue to grow, continue to build and get better."
NOTES: Starting TE Charles Clay (right knee) and CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis and have a chance to play Sunday. Clay has missed three games. ... LT Cordy Glenn did not practice due to soreness in his left foot and ankle, which previously bothered him this
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody