Canadian rising star Shapovalov beats Quinzi at ATP Next Gen Finals
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MILAN — Canada's Denis Shapovalov picked up his first win at the inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals, defeating Italian qualifier Gianluigi Quinzi 4-1, 4-1, 3-4 (5), 4-3 (5) on Wednesday.
Shapovalov,18, is the youngest player in a field that includes eight of the best 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour.
The rising Canadian star used his impressive serve to his advantage, firing 10 aces past Quinzi.
Shapovalov converted four of his 11 break point opportunities. He only faced break point three times, saving twice.
The Canadian is 1-1 at the tournament after losing his opening match 1-4, 4-3 (5), 4-3 (4), 4-1 decision to South Korea's Hyeon Chung on Tuesday.
Shapovalov's next match will be against top-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., reached a career-high ranking of No. 49 last month. He currently holds the No. 51 position.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone