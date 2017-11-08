Davis complains about Colts' handling of injury situation
A
A
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis is upset he was demoted because of what the team called a non-injury related matter.
The two-time Pro Bowler says he has been limited by a lingering groin injury.
Davis was hurt in the third preseason game at Pittsburgh and missed nearly a month before returning against Seattle on Oct. 1. Since then, even Davis acknowledges he hasn't played like his old self.
So five days after being left home when the Colts
He told reporters he was upset that defensive
General manager Chris Ballard told a radio station Wednesday afternoon that he thought Davis was frustrated after not playing well for a couple of weeks.
