Facing Jets means 'a little bit extra' for Bucs' Fitzpatrick
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick says facing the New York Jets after two seasons with them means "a little bit extra" to him.
Fitzpatrick will make his first start for the Buccaneers on Sunday, which coincidentally comes against the visiting Jets — something the veteran QB says is "ironic."
Tampa Bay starter Jameis Winston will miss at least two weeks with a shoulder injury. The 34-year-old Fitzpatrick replaced him in the second half of the Buccaneers' 30-10 loss to New Orleans last Sunday.
Fitzpatrick was signed by the Jets in 2015 and came within a win of leading them to the playoffs.
Last year, he struggled mightily after not re-signing until the night before training camp and was benched twice during the season. Fitzpatrick was allowed to become a free agent after a season he calls the toughest of his career.
