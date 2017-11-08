Germany defender Boateng ruled out of England friendly
BERLIN — Germany defender Jerome Boateng has been ruled out of Friday's friendly against England because of muscular problems, and Toni Kroos' participation is in doubt.
The German soccer federation says Boateng's omission is a "precaution" cleared with coach Joachim Loew, and that the Bayern Munich defender may yet play in the team's friendly against France in Cologne the following Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Boateng played one season in England for Manchester City before joining Bayern in 2011.
Kroos also missed training on Wednesday, because of a stomach bug, while goalkeeper Kevin Trapp skipped it because of a respiratory tract infection and Mats Hummels completed individual exercises in the team hotel.
