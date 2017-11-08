Greek soccer officials to stand trial for match-fixing
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — The chairman of Greek soccer club Olympiakos and 27 other businessmen and former sporting officials will stand trial on match-fixing charges.
A panel of judges ordered Olympiakos chairman Vangelis Marinakis to stand trial. No date was set, and the conditions for his bail were extended. Marinakis, a shipowner, has denied the charges.
The other defendants — all charged with similar
Greek champion Olympiakos is playing the group stage of the Champions League and last week held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw in Piraeus.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south