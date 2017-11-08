Greek soccer officials to stand trial for match-fixing

ATHENS, Greece — The chairman of Greek soccer club Olympiakos and 27 other businessmen and former sporting officials will stand trial on match-fixing charges.

A panel of judges ordered Olympiakos chairman Vangelis Marinakis to stand trial. No date was set, and the conditions for his bail were extended. Marinakis, a shipowner, has denied the charges.

The other defendants — all charged with similar offences — include shareholders and former and current officials in several Greek clubs as well as former referees and Greek soccer association officials.