Indiana's Sabonis, Detroit's Johnson out with injuries
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis sat out Wednesday night at Detroit with a right calf contusion.
Detroit forward Stanley Johnson also missed the game with a right hip flexor strain. Reggie Bullock took Johnson's spot in the starting lineup, and Myles Turner started at
Johnson had started every game this season and is averaging 8.5 points. Sabonis is out for a second straight game. He's averaging 13.5 points and 10.3 rebounds.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
___
Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody