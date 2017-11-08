Jim O'Brien scores two goals to lead AHL Senators over Devils 4-3

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Jim O'Brien scored twice and the Belleville Senators held off a late Devils comeback to beat Binghamton 4-3 in American Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Max McCormick and Colin White also scored as Belleville (6-6-1) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Nick Lappin and Ben Thomson scored third-period goals to bring the Devils (5-4-1) within one. Viktor Loov also scored.

Andrew Hammond made 25 saves for the win.

Ken Appleby started in net for Binghamton, stopping 12-of-16 shots through 33:53. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief.