Judge, Sabathia, Astros honoured by New York baseball writers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and the World Series champion Houston Astros are the big winners in awards voting by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Judge was selected New York player of the year Wednesday and also will receive the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town award at the chapter's annual dinner on Jan. 28 in Manhattan.
Astros ace Justin Verlander and second baseman Jose Altuve shared the Babe Ruth award as
Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia gets the Ben Epstein/Dan Castellano Good Guy award.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody