Knicks' Porzingis to sit with ankle and elbow injuries
ORLANDO, Fla. — New York star forward Kristaps Porzingis is sitting out the Knicks' game Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic because of a sprained ankle and an elbow injury.
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Porzingis is expected to be ready to play Saturday night when the Knicks host the Sacramento Kings.
Porzingis and the Knicks have been on an impressive stretch, winning six of seven games. The 7-foot-3 forward leads New York with 30.0 points per game, and became the first player in Knicks history to score 300 points in the first 10 games of the season Tuesday night in a victory over Charlotte.
