Lamouchi appointed as Rennes new coach
RENNES, France — Former France international Sabri Lamouchi has replaced Christian Gourcuff as coach of Rennes.
Lamouchi, who played 12 times for France, has previously managed Ivory Coast and Qatari club El Jaish.
Gourcuff left earlier this week following the arrival of Olivier Letang as the French club's new vice-president and general manager.
Gourcuff led Rennes to a ninth-place finish last season. The Brittany side currently lies in 10th place, 17 points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain after 12 matches.
Lamouchi, a former Monaco and Inter Milan player, signed a two-year deal with an option for a third season. His first game in charge will be at Strasbourg this weekend.
